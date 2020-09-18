Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies at 87

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Friday due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87 years old.

Ginsburg was considered a progressive champion on social issues during her time on the court, which began with her appointment by President Bill Clinton in 1993. Ginsburg regularly cast liberal votes on issues like immigration, abortion rights, and affirmative action.

“Justice Ginsburg is irreplaceable,” stated House of Representatives Speaker Scott K. Saiki Friday afternoon.

Her passing opens up one of nine spots on the highest court in the United States less than seven weeks before the next presidential election, scheduled for Nov. 3.