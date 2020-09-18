HPD Seeks Pāhoa Couple Wanted For Questioning

Cazonova Turner

Big Island police are searching for Cazonova Turner, 34, and Ana Rosa, 24, both of Pāhoa.

The couple is wanted for questioning in a custodial interference investigation. Turner is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing about 185 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Rosa is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Oliver Agustin at (808) 326-4646, ext. 302, via email at [email protected], or to call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide crime stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.