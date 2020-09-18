DLNR Continues Closures of State Beach Parks on Big Island

In accordance with Hawai‘i County directives to limit gatherings by closing county beach parks, the DLNR Division of State Parks will continue with the closures of all state coastal and beach park areas on the Big Island.

Closures have been effective since Friday, Sept. 4, and will continue through Sept. 30. This effort is aimed at preventing large unauthorized gatherings and suppressing the increasing spread of COVID-19, according to a statement by the DLNR. At all affected parks, gates will remain locked and parking lots will be closed. Transiting through the closed parks to access allowable ocean activities is permitted.

Parks closed:

Lapakahi State Historical Park

Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area

Kekaha Kai State Park

Kiholo State Park Reserve

Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park (Land areas closed, bay waters open for boating and ocean recreation under COVID restrictions)

MacKenzie State Recreation Area

In addition to state and county beach closures, the waterways above the J7 (Wailuku River, Ho‘okelekele Stream, Lauiole Falls, Pukamaui Falls, and Kauwehu Falls) collectively known as “Narnia,” are also closed, as they are part of the Hilo Restricted Watershed Section of the Hilo Forest Reserve.

Access is restricted and requires a permit for entry (HAR 13-105-4). The DLNR Division of Forestry & Wildlife (DOFAW) is not issuing any permits for access to that area currently. Hunters are allowed to access Hilo Restricted Watershed with a valid hunting license for the purpose of hunting on weekends and holidays only. A major access point is through the J-7 ranch, (currently unencumbered land TMK: (3) 2-5-009:004) and this area is closed to the public until further notice.

All other uses are prohibited at this time and the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) and Hawai‘i County Police will be enforcing all state laws and rules, DLNR said.