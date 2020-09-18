Big Island Road Closures, Sept. 19 to Sept. 25

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KAU: Closure of single lane at a time on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 32, near Crater Rim Drive and Mauna Loa Road, on Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KAU: Single-lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 39.5 and 44, Saturday, Sept. 19, through Friday, September 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KONA: Single-lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 118 and 122, Laaloa Avenue and Palani Road, on Saturday, Sept. 19, through Friday, Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KONA: Single-lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 121 and 122, Poni Place and Palani Road, on Saturday, Sept. 19, through Friday, Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 6.5, Liilii Street and Shipman Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for construction of a new traffic signal.

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 8 and 12, Keaau 9 ½ Mile Cp and Volcano Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Saturday, September 19, through Friday, September 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 17.5 and 21, Mauna Kea Drive and Kahaualea Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Saturday, September 19, through Friday, September 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pothole repairs.

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HAMAKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, between Paauilo Makai Road and Kalopa Road, on Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAMAKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 38 and 40, between Kalopa Road and Chopper Boulevard, on Saturday, September 19, through Friday, September 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for tree trimming work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

QUEEN KAAHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)

KOHALA: Closure of single lane at a time on Queen Kaahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 68 and 69, between Kaunaoa Drive and Hapuna Beach Road, on Saturday, September 19, through Friday, September 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for tree trimming work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK): Lane shift on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 7.5 and 7.9, Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, September 19, through Friday, September 25, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

PUNA: Single-lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 10.9 and 14.1, Pahoa Bypass Road and Leilani Avenue, on Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for paving work.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD/HAWI ROAD (ROUTE 250)

KOHALA: Single-lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 15, near Puuhue Road and Kohala Mountain Road, on Saturday, September 19, through Friday, September 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA: Single-lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 20.5 and 22, Kynnersley Road and Iole Road, on Saturday, September 19, through Friday, September 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for tree trimming work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

NORTH KOHALA: Single-lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).