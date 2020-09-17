Hilo Man Faces Firearm Charges After Apparent Shooting At Apartment Complex

A Hilo man is facing firearm charges after a shooting incident at a Hilo apartment complex nearly a week ago.

The incident occurred on Sept. 11 when the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Bronson Lee Kaleolani Oili was involved in an altercation with another man in the parking lot of apartment complex on Waianuenue Avenue that resulted in Oili reportedly discharging a firearm. There were no reported injuries from the incident, Hawai‘i Police Department reported.

After HPD conferred with Hawai‘i County Office of Prosecuting Attorney, Olili was charged with first-degree reckless endangering, ownership or possession (firearm) prohibited, and carrying or possession of a loaded firearm on highway prohibited.

Oili is in custody and bail was set at $60,000.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Detective Keith Simeona of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2272 or [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.