16 Hilo Veterans Now Dead Due to COVID-19

Another veteran from Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home is dead due to the COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 16 as of today.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency announced that the Hawai‘i Department of Health is monitoring 20 new coronavirus cases on the Big Island. To date, there are 22 people hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center. There have been 17 deaths reported in the county. All but one are from the Hilo veterans home.

During a state press conference on Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said most of those veterans who’ve succumbed to the illness already had underlying health conditions,

A drive-through testing site is scheduled today in Ka‘ū at the Kahuku Park upper parking in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates. The pop-up clinic will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A Coronavirus drive-up test site is scheduled for Friday in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center that will operate from 9 a.m. to noon.