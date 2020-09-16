Police Seek Wanted Puna Man

By Big Island Now
September 16, 2020, 5:55 PM HST (Updated September 16, 2020, 5:55 PM)
×

Alexander Napuakahikina Hill

Big Island authorities are searching for Alexander Napuakahikina Hill, 36, of Puna.

Hill is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, stemming from a reckless endangering incident that occurred in Keaʻau in June of 2020. He is described as approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Wendall Carter at (808) 961-2383, or via email at [email protected]. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments