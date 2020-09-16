Police Seek Wanted Puna Man

Big Island authorities are searching for Alexander Napuakahikina Hill, 36, of Puna.

Hill is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, stemming from a reckless endangering incident that occurred in Keaʻau in June of 2020. He is described as approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Wendall Carter at (808) 961-2383, or via email at [email protected]. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.