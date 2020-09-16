Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center Free Brown Bag Lunch Series

With a focus on “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace,” Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center’s monthly lunch-and-learn series features speakers discussing topics related to communication, dispute prevention and resolution, and transforming conflict.

This month’s speaker is Christina Harper on “When Where You Play Becomes Where You Work: Creating a Communication System at Home.”

“What happens when where you relax and play must now transform into where you work and learn?” asked Christina. “While there were previously clear distinctions between work, school, and home life, now many people have to combine them under one roof.”

In this talk, learn better communication habits to create essential peace at home and help protect your professional and personal relationships.

Ku’ikahi’s Brown Bag Lunch Series is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to enjoy an informal and educational talk-story session and connect with others interested in “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace.”

To get the Zoom link, register online at https://freebrownbagtalk.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact Ku’ikahi Mediation Center Program Coordinator Majidah Lebarre at (808) 935-7844 ext. 3 or [email protected].