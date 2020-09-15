Two Kona Men Charged With Assault, Several Other Crimes

Benedict Taketa and Luke Kaniaupio were charged with several crimes following the unauthorized entrance into a motor vehicle. PC: HPD

Two Kailua-Kona men have been charged with several crimes stemming from unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

Hawaiʻi Island police have arrested and charged Benedict Taketa and Luke Kaniaupio following an event that occurred Friday, Sept. 11, in Kona.

Shortly before 8:05 p.m., Kona Patrol officers responded to the parking lot of a business establishment in the 75-1000 block of Henry Street for a report of two men breaking into a car. Upon making contact with the victim, he informed officers that he had confronted the suspected men, at which time one of the men aggressively approached the victim holding a set of channel lock-pliers and making threats.

As officers arrived, both men fled in an SUV heading onto Henry Street in a westerly direction, according to a police report. A short time later, the suspect vehicle was involved in a traffic accident causing injuries that required hospitalization to two juveniles who were located within the SUV that fled the scene, police said.

Police charged Taketa with unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle in the first degree, terroristic threatening in the second degree, reckless driving, reckless endangering, theft in the fourth degree, resisting an order to stop, two counts of criminal property damage in the first degree, four counts of assault in the third degree, assault in the second degree, and three counts of terroristic threatening in the first degree. Taketa’s bail was set at $124,000.

Kaniaupio was charged with driving without a license, reckless driving, reckless endangering, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, theft in the fourth degree, resist an order to stop, two counts criminal property damage in the first degree, four counts of assault in the third degree, assault in the second degree, and three counts of terroristic threatening in the first degree. Kaniaupio’s bail was set at $124,000.

Both men were transported to Kona District Court for their initial court appearance on Monday, Sept. 14.

Police ask that anyone who may have information regarding this incident to call Detective Carrie Akina at (808) 326-4646 ext. 277 or the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Residents are remineded to be vigilant, always secure their vehicles, and do not leave items of value in them. Also, to report all suspicious activity to the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.