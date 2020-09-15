Salvation Army Launches Christmas Fundraising Efforts Early

For the first time in 130 years, The Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign early across the country in order to Rescue Christmas.

“Today we are launching virtual Red Kettles to help ensure we are able to meet the ever-growing needs of our island communities,” said Major Jeff Martin, Divisional Leader of The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “We humbly ask donors to step up now as we navigate the pandemic and serve communities during the upcoming holiday and Christmas season.”

The funds raised through the organization’s Red Kettles are a major source of annual support for direct services at the holidays and throughout the year. These funds are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high.

With the closure of retail stores, consumers carrying less cash and coins, and the decline in foot traffic, The Salvation Army could see up to a 50% decrease in funds raised nationally through the Red Kettles, which would limit their capacity to provide services for the most vulnerable.

Last year $126 million was raised in Red Kettles nationally, including approximately $700,000 in Hawai‘i.

Since March, The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division has provided over 200,000 meals, snacks and drinks, over 49,000 food boxes, and over 14,000 basic needs items to those in need in Hawai‘i.

Based on the increase in services already provided in response to the pandemic, the organization could serve up to 155% more people in 2020 with Christmas assistance, including putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping place gifts under the tree – assuming the resources are available. Last year in Hawai‘i, The Salvation Army served over 88,000 individuals.

As part of Monday’s announcement, The Salvation Army is making it safer and simpler to donate to support the most vulnerable in Hawai‘i:

Virtual Red Kettles have been launched for each island community. Visit HawaiiRedKettle.org and then scroll down to select the island community to support.

The Salvation Army also will be announcing potential locations for the iconic Red Kettles and bell ringers in the near future.

To help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners, The Salvation Army has adopted nationally mandated safety protocols.

Supporters will be able to donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any Red Kettle in Hawai‘i.

Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. Visit Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org to donate or learn more about how to help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year. If you need services or know of someone in need, visit Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org to find a location.