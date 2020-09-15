HPD Seeks Public’s Help in Finding Missing Woman

By Big Island Now
September 15, 2020, 4:39 PM HST (Updated September 15, 2020, 4:39 PM)
Roxanne Tolentino

Hawai‘i Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in finding a 63-year-old woman who was reported missing.

Roxanne Tolentino was last seen on Sept. 15 at approximately noon in Pāhoa Town. Tolentino is described to have black hair and brown and was last seen wearing a floral top and a dark-colored jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 808-935-3311.

