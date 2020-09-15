2021 Lāna‘i Axis Deer Hunting Season Canceled Due to COVID-19

The 2021 Lāna‘i Axis Deer hunting season has been canceled due to the ongoing health crisis of COVID-19. A replacement season will be announced pending the pandemic’s developments.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) has determined that cancellation of the hunt is in the best interest of public safety. DOFAW is planning to implement a combination Mouflon Sheep/Axis Deer season in the summer or fall of 2021, pending the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information and updates on the Mouflon Sheep/Axis Deer combination hunt will be posted on the DOFAW webpage in the spring of 2021. Hunters seeking further information may contact the Maui Branch of DOFAW at 808-984-8100.