September 14, 2020 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light east wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

