Police Seek Information on North Kohala Brush Fire

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding a North Kohala brush fire to come forward.

The blaze, which was ignited on Sept. 2 on Akoni Pule Highway near mile marker 12, is believed to have started from a gray 2002 Buick Rendezvous, which was engulfed in flames and parked on the makai side of the highway when police arrived. At the time, Hawai‘i Police Department reported the incident as arson.

Police ask that anyone who may have information regarding this incident to call Detective Ray Fukada at 808-326-4646, ext. 281, or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.