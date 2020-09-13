New Solid Waste Notification System Launched

The Department of Environmental Management Solid Waste Division will begin using a new notification system to communicate with individuals and businesses regarding solid waste operational changes such as site closures, availability of services, hours of operation, special conditions affecting solid waste service (such as road closures, flooding, fires), or special events such as household hazardous waste collections.

The community is encouraged to immediately register by using the link found on the Solid Waste website: www.hawaiizerowaste.org, or via everbridge.

The Solid Waste Mass Notification System will automatically send alerts to subscribers via phone to ensure real-time access to pertinent solid waste information. The system also allows subscribers to designate additional contact methods during the self-registration process, such as via email, another phone, etc. A subscriber may also request alerts to be limited to only specific transfer stations.

Note that this Solid Waste Division Mass Notification System is separate from the county Civil Defense Agency alerts, which can be found online.