La‘i‘Opua 2020 Weekly Free Meal Events

La‘i‘Opua 2020 is offering free food programs every day this week for Big Island families and residents.

Free hot meals will be offered on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the La‘i‘Opua Center, which is located at 74-5210 Keanalehu Drive. Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and will continue as long as supplies last.

Free produce bags will be handed out on Tuesday night, also beginning at 5 p.m. Produce will be available for the first 100 vehicles.

Free meal bundles will be available Thursday at 5 p.m. for the first 15 vehicles. Meal kits will contain ingredients for Ritz Cracker chicken casserole and can feed up to eight people.

Both Tuesday’s and Thursday’s events will also be held at the La‘i‘Opua Center.

These are drive-through events. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles, as volunteers will deliver food directly to car windows. Social distancing must be observed and face coverings are required for everyone in a vehicle.

Meal programs are provided through community donations and federal CARES Act funding.