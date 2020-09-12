Lt. Gov. Worked at Kohala Hospital a Week Prior to Positive COVID-19 Test

Lt. Gov. Josh Green was on staff in the Kohala Hospital emergency room before testing positive for COVID-19.

Green informed the public of his positive test Friday evening after receiving information that one of his staff members had contracted the virus earlier that day. In a press release from Kohal Hospital, they confirmed the lieutenant governor worked in the ER from Sept. 5-7.

“Per our emergency management protocols, we immediately began tracing and testing all employees who had contact with Dr. Green,” said Hospital Administrator, Gino Amar. “I have also been in touch with the patients who Dr. Green treated over the weekend. We will be conducting two rounds of COVID testing for each of those patients.”

Officials confirm that Green and his staff did not go into the long-term care hospital at any point over the weekend. Additionally, the hospital is conducting a deep cleaning after receiving news from Green and his staff.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kohala Hospital has been actively monitoring all staff for signs and symptoms of the virus and providing testing when appropriate.

Officials say more information will be provided sometime today.