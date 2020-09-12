Big Island Road Closures, Sept. 12 to Sept. 18

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KAU: Closure of single lane at a time on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 32, near Crater Rim Drive and Mauna Loa Road, on Monday, September 14, through Friday, September 18, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KAU: Single-lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 68 and 69.5, 68 Mile Road and Lorenzo Drive, on Saturday, Sept. 12, through Friday, September 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KONA: Single-lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 103 and 108.5, Mamalahoa Highway and Seiganji Mission Road, on Saturday, Sept. 12, through Friday, September 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KONA: Single-lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 117 and 121, Walua Road and Poni Place, on Saturday, Sept. 12, through Friday, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

HILO: Single-lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 4 and 9, Lama Street and North Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Saturday, September 12, through Friday, September 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 6.5, Liilii Street and Shipman Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Monday, September 14, through Friday, September 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of a new traffic signal.

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 16 and 17.5, Leopolino Road and Hawaii Belt Road, on Saturday, September 12, through Friday, September 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAMAKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, between Paauilo Makai Road and Kalopa Road, on Monday, September 14, through Friday, September 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAMAKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 40 and 47, between Chopper Boulevard and Hawaii Belt Road, on Saturday, September 12, through Friday, September 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

BRIGG ROAD

HILO: Full closure of a section of Brigg Road (fronting the Foreign Trade Zone building) in both directions, from Wednesday, August 26, through Friday, September 18, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for waterline installation. Road users can access Brigg Road (past the Foreign Trade Zone building) via Railroad Avenue.

KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK): Lane shift on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 7.5 and 7.9, Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, September 12, through Friday, September 18, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

PUNA: Single-lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 10.9 and 14.1, Kahakai Boulevard and Leilani Avenue, on Saturday, September 12, through Friday, September 18, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for paving work.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD/HAWI ROAD (ROUTE 250)

KOHALA: Single-lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 15 and 19, Banana Ranch Road and Puuhue Road, on Saturday, September 12, through Friday, September 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA: Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 26, Akana Place and Waikama Road, on Monday, September 14, through Friday, September 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PUAINAKO STREET (ROUTE 2000)

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Puainako Street (Route 2000) in both directions between mile markers 1.0 and 2.25, Lokahi Street and Puainako Street, on Saturday, September 12, through Friday, September 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).