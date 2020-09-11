Police Arrest Wanted Big Island Woman

Hawaiʻi Island Police have arrested and charged 30-year-old Krystal Keala Mekealoha Pumehana Kahalioumi, of Mountain View, with assault against a law enforcement officer and an array of property and drug offenses.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, after conferring with County Prosecutors, detectives charged Kahalioumi with first-degree theft, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle (UCPV), two counts of first-degree criminal property damage, first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer, two counts of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, and drug paraphernalia.

Kahalioumi had been sought by police for questioning relative to the Aug. 25, 2020 murder of her boyfriend, Peter C. Grammer, on North Kulani Road in Mountain View. On Aug. 29, 2020, Kahalioumi’s brother, Dwayne “CJ” Cory Wallace Jr., was charged with Grammar’s murder.

On Wednesday morning, Sept. 9, at 10:18 a.m., following up on a lead, members of the Area I Special Enforcement Unit located Kahalioumi seated in the driver seat of a stolen vehicle parked in the carport of a residence on Kaiao Street in Hilo. As officers approached the vehicle, Kahalioumi accelerated in an attempt to flee in the vehicle and subsequently struck an unmarked police car. After the collision, Kahalioumi’s vehicle became disabled and she was taken into custody without further incident. There were no reported injuries to Kahalioumi or the officers involved.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the stolen vehicle, which yielded 0.6 grams of methamphetamine. Upon arrest, Kahalioumi was also found to have 1.64 grams methamphetamine on her person.

Kahalioumi remains in custody at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in lieu of $82,000 bail. Her initial court appearance is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11, in South Hilo District Court.

Police want to remind the public that in light of the current COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Emergency Proclamation which was declared by Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige, that there are enhanced penalties for certain offenses. These offenses include, but not limited to, burglary, theft, criminal property damage, and robbery.