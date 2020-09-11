Knife-Wielding Man on Ali‘i Drive Charged With Terroristic Threatening

A 33-year-old man was taken into custody after reportedly attempting to stab someone with a knife on Ali‘i Drive, authorities confirmed Friday.

The incident occurred on Sept. 10. Hawai‘i Police Department’s Kona patrol officers were dispatched to the seawall, fronting a business on the 75-5600 block of Alii Drive, on a report of an affray involving to men. As the first officer arrived on scene, bystanders were pointing at one of the males, stating, “He has a knife!” according to an HPD press release Friday. This male suspect was later identified as 33-year-old Westen Tegman.

The officer observed Tegman chasing a female across Aliʻi Drive, holding what appeared to be a knife, raised above his head while chasing her.

“The 40-year-old female victim was obviously in distress and ran towards the rear passenger side of the officers vehicle, screaming and shouting,” the release stated. “Tegman, who was still chasing after her and was now approximately 2-3 feet behind the woman, was still wielding the knife-type weapon.”

Tegman then attempted to flee north on Aliʻi Drive, where verbal commands were given by officers for Tegman to drop the knife. The suspect disregarded these commands and he was subsequently arrested after an officer utilized his Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW).

Tegman was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, two counts of second-degree reckless endangering, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, revocation-modification of probation conditions, and revocation of conditions of release on bail. His total bail is set at $74,000.