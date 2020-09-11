HPD Outstanding Warrants: Sept. 11, 2020

HPD Outstanding Warrants: Sept. 11, 2020September 11, 2020, 9:30 AM HST (Updated September 11, 2020, 8:41 AM)
As of Friday, September 11, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:
Gary A. Doshier, 46, Grass Valley, CA
Nikolas R. Downey, 31, Kea‘au
Daniel K. Drapesa, 37, Kea‘au
Chris Drayer, 70, Hilo
Richard J.P.M.P. Drummondo, 43, Hilo
William J. Drury, 61, Hilo
Tiolga Du Pouy, 46, Kea‘au
Joylene T. Duadua, 49, Pāhoa
Harrison K.E. Duadua-Apao, 21, Pāhoa
Allan Duarte, 62, Holualoa
Ucila Duarte, Unknown, Holualoa
Wiliam Duarte, 27, Holualoa
Andrew Dubois, 34, Captain Cook
Richard K. Dubois, 29, Mountain View
Victoria L. Dubray, 61 Kailua-Kona
Jerry Duke, 36, Kamuela
James C. Duncan, 69, Captain Cook
Lanikai Dunne, 28, Honoka‘a
Isaiah K. Dutra, 34, Hilo
James W. Dyck, 73, Pāhoa
Lana Dyjor, 50, Hilo
Ayana Dykes, 25, Hilo
Justin D. Eaton, 33, Hilo
Cyru Ebayan, 27, Mountain View
Christian K. Eblacas, 31, Kea‘au
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.