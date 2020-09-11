HPD Outstanding Warrants: Sept. 11, 2020

As of Friday, September 11, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Gary A. Doshier, 46, Grass Valley, CA

Nikolas R. Downey, 31, Kea‘au

Daniel K. Drapesa, 37, Kea‘au

Chris Drayer, 70, Hilo

Richard J.P.M.P. Drummondo, 43, Hilo

William J. Drury, 61, Hilo

Tiolga Du Pouy, 46, Kea‘au

Joylene T. Duadua, 49, Pāhoa

Harrison K.E. Duadua-Apao, 21, Pāhoa

Allan Duarte, 62, Holualoa

Ucila Duarte, Unknown, Holualoa

Wiliam Duarte, 27, Holualoa

Andrew Dubois, 34, Captain Cook

Richard K. Dubois, 29, Mountain View

Victoria L. Dubray, 61 Kailua-Kona

Jerry Duke, 36, Kamuela

James C. Duncan, 69, Captain Cook

Lanikai Dunne, 28, Honoka‘a

Isaiah K. Dutra, 34, Hilo

James W. Dyck, 73, Pāhoa

Lana Dyjor, 50, Hilo

Ayana Dykes, 25, Hilo

Justin D. Eaton, 33, Hilo

Cyru Ebayan, 27, Mountain View

Christian K. Eblacas, 31, Kea‘au

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.