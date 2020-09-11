Death of Hawaiian Monk Seal on Kaua‘i Under Investigation

Authorities seek information connected to the death of a juvenile Hawaiian monk seal on Kaua‘i.

The demise of the animal was reported on Sept. 10 in the Anahola area. The cause of death is currently unknown.

“Killing a Hawaiian monk seal is both a federal and state crime with severe penalties. Under Hawai‘i Revised Statutes, the state legislature made intentionally or knowingly killing a monk seal a felony…believing these acts are so egregious to warrant a felony penalty. Anyone convicted of this, or other killings of monk seals, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” according to a press release from Department of Land and Natural Resources Friday.

Law enforcement officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) and the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Law Enforcement (OLE) are investigating the death.

Anyone who has information about this is strongly urged to contact DOCARE at 808-643-DLNR (3567) or use the free DLNRTip app available for iPhone and Android devices. Or call the OLE enforcement hotline at 800-853-1964.