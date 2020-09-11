Big Island Weekend Road Closures: Sept. 11-13

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced weekend road and lane closures for Sept. 11-13. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

KA‘Ū

Single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 68 and 69.5, 68 Mile Road and Lorenzo Drive, on Saturday, Sept. 12, through Friday, September 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KONA

Single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 103 and 108.5, Mamalahoa Highway and Seiganji Mission Road, on Saturday, Sept. 12, through Friday, September 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Single lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 117 and 121, Walua Road and Poni Place, on Saturday, Sept. 12, through Friday, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HILO

Single lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 4 and 9, Lama Street and North Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Saturday, September 12, through Friday, September 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 16 and 17.5, Leopolino Road and Hawaii Belt Road, on Saturday, September 12, through Friday, September 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Full closure of a section of Brigg Road (fronting the Foreign Trade Zone building) in both directions, from Wednesday, August 26, through Friday, September 18, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for waterline installation. Road users can access Brigg Road (past the Foreign Trade Zone building) via Railroad Avenue.

Closure of single lane at a time on Puainako Street (Route 2000) in both directions between mile markers 1.0 and 2.25, Lokahi Street and Puainako Street, on Saturday, September 12, through Friday, September 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HĀMĀKUA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 40 and 47, Chopper Boulevard and Hawaii Belt Road, on Saturday, September 12, through Friday, September 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK)

Lane shift on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 7.5 and 7.9, Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, September 12, through Friday, September 18, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

PUNA

Single lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 10.9 and 14.1, Kahakai Boulevard and Leilani Avenue, on Saturday, September 12, through Friday, September 18, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for paving work.

KOHALA

Single lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road/Hawī Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 15 and 19, Banana Ranch Road and Puuhue Road, on Saturday, September 12, through Friday, September 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).