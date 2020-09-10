REAL ID Enforcement Deadline Extended to 2021

The REAL ID enforcement deadline of Oct. 1, 2020 has been extended to Oct. 1, 2021.

At this time, travelers are able to use their current REAL ID-compliant credential with no gold star to travel after Oct. 1, 2020, according to the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Finance. Due to the backlog of drivers with expired licenses, we are not accepting appointments to add the gold star at this time.

Appointments are required for services at all Vehicle Registration and Licensing offices.

Face coverings must be worn and customers must adhere to the recommended six-foot social distancing at all times.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Only those customers receiving services will be allowed inside the lobby, and minors or those needing additional assistance may have one additional person accompany them if needed. Appointments for both vehicle registration and driver’s license transactions may now be scheduled here.

For those who have traveled off-island within the past 14 days, have a fever exceeding 100.4 F, are feeling sick, or have taken a COVID-19 test without receiving the results, do not attempt to visit the county offices for services or to schedule an appointment in-person.