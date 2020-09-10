Nearly All Residents at Hilo Veterans Home Test Positive for COVID-19

Nearly all the residents at the veterans home in Hilo have tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, no deaths were reported on the Big Island Thursday.

Sixty-four of the approximately 78 residents at Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home are infected with the virus, according to Avalon Health Care Group, which manages the home. To-date, 10 veterans have died and three are currently hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center. Additionally, 24 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Thirty-seven residents are being cared for at the home’s COVID-19 designated area. Officials announced Thursday that 14 residents and three employees have recovered.

HMC currently is caring for 24 COVID-positive patients — six in ICU, seven in the COVID unit and one in the Obstetrics unit.