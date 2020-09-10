DOH Reports 169 New Cases, 3 COVID-Related Death

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 169 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, along with three COVID-related deaths. The statewide total of cases is now 10,292.

Eight new cases were identified on the Big Island, where 289 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 9,304

Hawai‘i: 541

Maui: 363

Kaua‘i: 58

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 26

To date, 610 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 94 have died. The death toll doesn’t include at least seven fatalities identified at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo, as DOH said it’s awaiting the arrival of official medical records from the facility. A total of 3,176 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.