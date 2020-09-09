DOH Reports 100 New Cases, 3 COVID-Related Deaths

The state Department of Health reported 100 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the overall total to 10,123 since the pandemic began. Three new COVID-related fatalities were also reported, all of which were identified on O‘ahu.

The Big Island reported 12 new cases on Wednesday, where 296 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 9,146

Hawai‘i: 533

Maui: 360

Kaua‘i: 58

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 26

To date, 604 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infections, while 91 have died. A total of 3,120 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.