HPD Searching For Wanted Big Island Man

Big Island police are searching for a Pāhoa man wanted for violation of release on bail.

HPD is requesting public assistance to locate 36-year-old Dustin Kunio Tomono. He is described 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds, with a slender build, black hair, and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the Hawaiian Paradise Park area in Puna.

Anyone with information regarding Tomono’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Clarence Acob of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-8839 or by email at [email protected]. You may also contact the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.