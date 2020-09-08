HPD Continues Search For Hilo Fraud Suspect

By Big Island Now
September 8, 2020, 2:20 PM HST (Updated September 8, 2020, 2:08 PM)
×

Unidentified suspect.

Big Island police continue to search for a female suspect caught committing a crime on camera in a Hilo Bank earlier this year.

HPD is renewing its request for public assistance to identify the female, captured on surveillance video while conducting a fraudulent bank transaction at a Hilo financial institution on Jan. 10, 2020. The female suspect is described as being in her mid-20s, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with a dark complexion, and “weave-type” medium length brown hair with blonde highlights.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Detective Wendall Carter at (808) 961-2383 or send an email to [email protected]. You may also contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments