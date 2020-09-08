HPD Continues Search For Hilo Fraud Suspect

Big Island police continue to search for a female suspect caught committing a crime on camera in a Hilo Bank earlier this year.

HPD is renewing its request for public assistance to identify the female, captured on surveillance video while conducting a fraudulent bank transaction at a Hilo financial institution on Jan. 10, 2020. The female suspect is described as being in her mid-20s, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with a dark complexion, and “weave-type” medium length brown hair with blonde highlights.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Detective Wendall Carter at (808) 961-2383 or send an email to [email protected]. You may also contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.