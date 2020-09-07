Kona District Court Temporarily Closed

Late last week, a Keahuolu Courthouse employee received a positive COVID-19 test result and the Kona District Courtroom has been closed since Friday.

Kona District Court traffic, criminal, small claims, and regular claims cases will be postponed until after Sept. 14 due to courtroom staff being directed to self-quarantine.

The only exceptions are temporary restraining order cases, preliminary hearings, and any emergency matters, which will be heard as scheduled in Courtroom 2C​. The custody cases will be heard in Hilo.

The Keahuolu Courthouse will be open for Family Court and Circuit Court matters, as well as general court services.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Individuals with cases needing to be rescheduled are being notified. In addition, staff will be stationed outside the courthouse on Tuesday to assist those with District Court matters.

“We sincerely apologize to anyone who is inconvenienced,” said Third Circuit Chief Judge Robert D. Kim. “Unfortunately, our staffing limitations preclude us from conducting the vast majority of District Court cases while the core staff is on self-quarantine at home. We thank those who had cases scheduled for their patience and understanding during these challenging times.

“Our thoughts are with our staff members and we look forward to welcoming them back on Sept. 15.”