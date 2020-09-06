DPW to Perform Work on Traffic Signals in Hilo, Puna This Week

Starting Sept. 9 through Sept. 16, the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Traffic Division will be working on traffic control signals and streetlights throughout Hilo and Puna between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting.

Work will be performed at the following intersections on the dates listed with estimated work time per intersection of no more than one hour.

Sept. 9, 2020:

Kanoelehua/Puainako Intersection

Highway 11/Highway 130 Bypass Intersection

Highway 130/ Milo Street Intersection

Highway 130/Highway 139 Intersection

The Traffic Division will be working on the following streets for street light fixture replacements:

Sept. 9-11, 2020

Puainako Street

Ainako Avenue

Sept. 14-16, 2020

Kaumana Drive

Special duty officers will be onsite to direct traffic while work is being performed. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the work zone. For questions or concerns, call the County of Hawai‘i Traffic Division at 808-961-8341.