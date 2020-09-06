DPW to Perform Work on Traffic Signals in Hilo, Puna This Week

DPW to Perform Work on Traffic Signals in Hilo, Puna This WeekSeptember 6, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated September 5, 2020, 9:32 PM)
Starting Sept. 9 through Sept. 16, the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Traffic Division will be working on traffic control signals and streetlights throughout Hilo and Puna between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting.
Work will be performed at the following intersections on the dates listed with estimated work time per intersection of no more than one hour.
Sept. 9, 2020:
- Kanoelehua/Puainako Intersection
- Highway 11/Highway 130 Bypass Intersection
- Highway 130/ Milo Street Intersection
- Highway 130/Highway 139 Intersection
The Traffic Division will be working on the following streets for street light fixture replacements:
Sept. 9-11, 2020
- Puainako Street
- Ainako Avenue
Sept. 14-16, 2020
- Kaumana Drive
Special duty officers will be onsite to direct traffic while work is being performed. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the work zone. For questions or concerns, call the County of Hawai‘i Traffic Division at 808-961-8341.