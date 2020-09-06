DOH Reports 164 New Cases, 1 Coronavirus-Related Death

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 164 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, pushing the statewide total to 9,855. DOH also reported one new coronavirus-related death.

The daily case count decreased on the Big Island overnight, where 13 new cases of the virus were identified on Sunday. There are currently 282 active cases in Hawai‘i County, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 8,911

Hawai‘i: 506

Maui: 354

Kaua‘i: 58

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 26

To date, 597 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 85 people have died. A total of 2,991 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.