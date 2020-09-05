Big Island Road Closures, Sept. 5 to Sept. 11

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KAU: Closure of single lane at a time on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 32, near Crater Rim Drive and Mauna Loa Road, on Monday, September 7, through Friday, September 11, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KAU: Single-lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 68 and 69, 68 Mile Road and Mamalahoa Highway, on Saturday, Sept. 5, through Friday, September 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for tree trimming work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KONA: Single-lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 116 and 119, Walua Road and Kuakini Highway, on Saturday, Sept. 5, through Friday, Sept. 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 6.5, Liilii Street and Shipman Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Tuesday, September 8, through Friday, September 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for construction of a new traffic signal.

HILO: Single-lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 14 and 18, S Lauko Road and Mauna Loa Drive, in the vicinity of Hilo on Saturday, Sept. 5, through Friday, September 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 15 and 17, Chin Chuck Road and Hawaii Belt Road, on Saturday, September 5, through Friday, September 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAMAKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, between Paauilo Makai Road and Kalopa Road, on Tuesday, September 8, through Friday, September 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAMAKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 42, between Hawaii Belt Road and Ekoa Way, on Saturday, September 5, through Friday, September 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

BRIGG ROAD

HILO: Full closure of a section of Brigg Road (fronting the Foreign Trade Zone building) in both directions, from Wednesday, August 26, through Friday, September 18, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for waterline installation. Road users can access Brigg Road (past the Foreign Trade Zone building) via Railroad Avenue.

KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

KOHALA: Single-lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 60 and 63, Ohina Street and Waiula Drive, on Saturday, September 5, through Friday, September 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK): Lane shift on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 7.5 and 7.9, Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, September 5, through Friday, September 11, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

PUNA: Single-lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 10.9 and 14.1, Kahakai Boulevard and Leilani Avenue, on Tuesday, September 8, through Friday, September 11, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for paving work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA: Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 26, Akana Place and Waikama Road, on Tuesday, September 8, through Friday, September 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).