1 Person Displaced After Honoka‘a House Fire

One person was injured after escaping a structure fire in Honoka‘a late Friday night.

Hawai‘i Fire Department received the report of a blaze at approximately 11:45 p.m. located on Kalopa Mauka Road. Fourteen firefighters responded to the scene where crews found a single-family home engulfed in flames. The sole occupant escaped the fire with injuries and was later transported to the hospital.

SPONSORED VIDEO

According to an HFD press release, HFD Company 8 fought the flames defensively in an effort to prevent the spread to other homes and structures. With the arrival of additional firefighters, they were able to develop containment measures.

The blaze was under control at 12:51 a.m. and extinguished at 1:36 a.m. Crews performed an overhaul once the flames were out. The home and its contents were a total loss.

HFD reports the blaze was an accident caused by an open flame for lighting. The American Red Cross was notified as the resident was in need of assistance.