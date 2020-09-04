State, County Beach Park Closures Starts Today

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of State Parks is closing all Big Island coastal beach park areas for two weeks.

The closure comes at Mayor Harry Kim’s request to mirror Hawaii County’s latest emergency rule, which closed all county beach parks in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. The closures will be in place starting today until Sept. 18.

Beach parks and coastal parks may be used for direct access to and from the ocean in order to engage in exercise, fishing and gathering food.

“This effort is aimed at preventing large unauthorized gatherings and suppressing the increasing spread of COVID-19, particularly during the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend,” DLNR stated in a Facebook post this morning.

Gates will remain locked and parking lots will be closed at the following parks:

Lapakahi State Historical Park

Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area

Kekaha Kai State Park

Kiholo State Park Reserve

Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park (Land areas closed, bay waters open for boating and ocean recreation under COVID restrictions)

MacKenzie State Recreation Area

The following terms and conditions will be in effect, per an Amendment to the Mayor’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 11:

Use of pavilions, barbecues, temporary canopies, pop-up tents, tarps and similar shade devices are not allowed.

Tables, hibachis, coolers, and other items commonly associated with picnicking and gatherings are prohibited.

Camping at all beach parks and shoreline parks is prohibited. All existing camping permits are hereby canceled.

All commercial operations and activities are prohibited.

For Kailua Park, the restrictions only apply to the area makai of the runway. Lili‘uokalani Gardens remains open; however, the use of pavilions, barbecues, temporary canopies, pop-up tents, tarps and similar shade devices are not allowed, and tables, hibachis, coolers, and other items commonly associated with picnicking and gatherings are prohibited.