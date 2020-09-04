DLNR Chronicles COVID-19 Violations at ‘Narnia’

The waterways above the J7 — the Wailuku River, Ho‘okelekele Stream, Lauiole Falls, Pukamaui Falls, and Kauwehu Falls — are collectively known as “Narnia” and are part of the Hilo Restricted Watershed Section of the Hilo Forest Reserve.

Last weekend, according to the DLNR, an estimated 100 people gathered at the J7 Ranch to get in streams and waterfalls above the ranch.

Access is restricted and requires a permit for entry. The DLNR Division of Forestry & Wildlife (DOFAW) is not issuing any permits for access to that area at this time. Hunters are allowed to access Hilo Restricted Watershed with a valid hunting license for the purpose of hunting on weekends and holidays only. A major access point is through the J7 ranch, (currently unencumbered land TMK: (3) 2-5-009:004) and this area is now also closed to the public.

All other uses are prohibited at this time, and the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) and Hawai‘i County Police will be enforcing all state laws and rules.