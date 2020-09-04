Big Island Weekend Road Closures: Sept. 4-6

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced weekend road and lane closures for Sept. 4-6. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

KA‘Ū

Single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 68 and 69, 68 Mile Road and Māmalahoa Highway, on Saturday, Sept. 5, through Friday, September 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for tree trimming work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KONA

Single lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 116 and 119, Walua Road and Kuakini Highway, on Saturday, Sept. 5, through Friday, Sept. 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HILO

Single lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 14 and 18, S Lauko Road and Mauna Loa Drive, in the vicinity of Hilo on Saturday, Sept. 5, through Friday, September 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 15 and 17, Chin Chuck Road and Hawai‘i Belt Road, on Saturday, September 5, through Friday, September 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Full closure of a section of Brigg Road (fronting the Foreign Trade Zone building) in both directions, from Wednesday, August 26, through Friday, September 18, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for waterline installation. Road users can access Brigg Road (past the Foreign Trade Zone building) via Railroad Avenue.

HĀMĀKUA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 42, between Hawai‘i Belt Road and Ekoa Way, on Saturday, September 5, through Friday, September 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KOHALA

Single lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 60 and 63, Ohina Street and Waiula Drive, on Saturday, September 5, through Friday, September 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK)

Lane shift on Kea‘au-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 7.5 and 7.9, Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, September 5, through Friday, September 11, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.