HFD Warns of Increased Wildfire Danger

The Hawai‘i Fire Department is imploring the public to take an increased threat of wildfires seriously.

HFD announced Wednesday afternoon that the western half of Hawai‘i County remains under a National Weather Service Red Flag Warning. A Red Flag Warning means that conditions pose a high risk for catastrophic wildfires to occur.

These conditions include low relative humidity, strong winds, dry fuels, and possible dry weather lightning strikes. All mauka areas on the western half of the Island are experiencing hazardous fuel loads of dry brush conducive to wildfires.

Fire Chief Darren Rosario is asking the public’s assistance in minimizing wildfire risk in all areas. Keep vehicles on paved roadways, do not start campfires, do not smoke, and do not use spark-producing equipment in these high-risk areas.