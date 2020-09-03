HFD Continues to Monitor North Kohala Brush Fire

Hawai‘i Fire Department continues to monitor a brush fire in North Kohala that burned approximately 50 acres.

Crews first responded to the blaze off of Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) at 2:33 a.m. on Wednesday. At mile marker 12, firefighters found an actively burning unattended vehicle and brush fire of approximately 15 acres.

Hawai‘i Police Department’s North Kohala patrol also responded to the brush fire at approximately 2:26 a.m.

“Upon police arrival, a vehicle was observed completely engulfed in flames and spreading to the surrounding area,” police stated.

SPONSORED VIDEO

During the course of their investigation, HPD determined the abandoned vehicle, which was parked on the makai shoulder of the highway, was ignited intentionally.

Light winds pushed the flames into difficult terrain, moving in a northerly and makai direction.

Approximately 20 firefighters were on scene Wednesday fighting the blaze. Chopper two provided water drops. The flames were contained at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

HFD set up a night watch and monitoring will continue on today. While police determine the blaze was arson, the fire department indicated the origin and cause are still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.