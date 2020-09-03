Another Hilo Veteran Dies Due to COVID-19

Another veteran ill with COVID-19 has died, bringing Hawai‘i County’s pandemic death toll to five.

On Sept. 3, Hilo Medical Center confirmed a total of 46 residents and 15 employees at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home tested positive for the coronavirus. No residents are currently hospitalized and 41 of the veterans are being cared for at the VA home’s designated COVID-19 area.

The recent death occurred Wednesday evening. The veteran suffered from unlying health issues.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of these veterans who served our country,” HMC officials stated.

The number of patients in HMC’s ICU has increased from two to four. The hospital’s COVID-19 unit is caring for five patients.

Four staff from various departments at HMC are quarantining at home after testing positive for the virus. Each case is being managed by contact tracing, appropriate testing, and monitored by Employee Health.

Self-collection test kits are available to clinical staff involved in direct care of COVID patients. COVID testing is also available for all concerned staff at Employee Health.

COVID testing for Extended Care Facility staff is scheduled for next week per new Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services requirements to protect nursing home residents. There are no cases of COVID-19 in the extended care facility.