Water Restrictions Lifted in South Hilo

Water restrictions for South Hilo customers have been lifted after weeks of restricted use.

Customers were asked to reduce their water use on Aug. 6 after a fallen tree partially destroyed the roof and one wall of the South Hilo water pumping station. The incident also caused extensive damage to electrical equipment.

Approximately 574 accounts were impacted in the vicinity of Kaiwiki Road from Wainaku Street to Mauka Terminus, including all side streets: Kulana Kea Drive and Wainaku Street between Pua Lane and Ha‘aheo Road.

Customers were asked to restrict water use by 25%. On Aug. 29, the restriction was cut back to 10%.

For water-related assistance call 808-961-8050 or 808-961-8790 during normal business hours, 808-961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email [email protected]