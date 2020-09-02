Another Hilo Veteran Succumbs to COVID-19

Another Hilo veteran diagnosed with COVID-19 is dead, bringing Hawai‘i Island’s death toll to four.

As the number of coronavirus hospitalizations at Hilo Medical Center trends down — two in the ICU and six in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit — officials confirm four staff members from various departments in the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Each case is being managed by contact tracing, appropriate testing, and monitored by Employee Health, HMC officials stated Wednesday. Employees are quarantining at home. Self-test kits were made available to employees caring for COVID-19 patients.

A cluster was identified at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home earlier last week. A total of 46 residents and 12 employees have now tested positive for COVID-19 after a round of retesting done this week revealed 18 additional residents and two employees were determined to be infected.

The four veterans who died from the virus also suffered significant, underlying health issues.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of these veterans who served our country,” HMC officials stated Wednesday.

No veterans are being treated at HMC and are currently being care for at the VA home’s COVID-19 designated area.

Additionally, HMC’s Behavioral Health Unit is set to restart admissions Wednesday afternoon after a staff member tested positive for the virus last weekend.