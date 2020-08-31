Waipi‘o Valley Public Access Closed Over Labor Day Weekend

In an effort to enforce COVID-19 safety measures, Waipi‘o Valley Public Access Closed will be closed over Labor Day weekend to avoid large crowd gatherings in the valley.

The road will be closed from 7 a.m. on Sept. 4 through 7 a.m. Sept. 8.

Special duty officers and Waipi‘o Valley Rangers will be on-site at the top of the road leading into the valley, to ensure that valley access is restricted to local traffic only (residents, landowners, and farmers). Local traffic will be allowed to pass through a single-vehicle at a time.

As the holiday weekend approaches, county officials remind the public to wear face masks, social distance, wash hands and practice good hygiene.