PSD Reports 82 Active COVID-19 Cases Among O‘ahu Prisoners

The Public Safety Department (PSD) reports 82 active COVID-19 in two of its O‘ahu jails, as of Aug. 30.

Three prisoners tested positive for the virus out of 65 test results at O‘ahu Community Correctional Center, where all but one of the cases have been reported. The one case has been confirmed at Halawa Correctional Facility.

PSD reports 208 inmates have recovered from the virus. There are currently no inmates hospitalized. The total number of PSD staff infected with the virus is 49, 16 of which have recovered.

A cluster at OCCC was identified earlier this month. The infections prompted the Hawaii Supreme Court to release certain non-violent misdemeanor and felony prisoners from facilities statewide in an effort to quash widespread infection within the jails.

On Aug. 29, PSD reports 25 individuals with cases pending in circuit court were released from OCCC. These releases are ongoing.

Additionally, professional deep-cleaning/sanitization services are underway to address several housing units. All units that housed tested positive inmates will be addressed through this process. This necessary measure is for the safety and well-being of staff and inmates alike and will be an ongoing process as needed.

All transports to court from all Oahu facilities are suspended through Sept. 4. Video hearings will still be accommodated to the extent possible and as legally permissible. PSD is in constant contact with the Judiciary to assure the safety of all staff and inmates involved.