Hawai‘i Reports Deadliest Day of Pandemic With 7 Coronavirus-Related Deaths

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) reported seven new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, in the grimmest day the state has seen since the pandemic began.

Monday’s tally pushed the statewide death toll to 70, while 133 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across all islands, bringing Hawai‘i’s total infection count to 8,472. A total of 24 of those cases were identified on the Big Island, where coronavirus has been consistently surging for weeks.

According to DOH statistics, 181 cases of the virus remain active on the Big Island. That tally is just one shy of representing 50% of all cases reported on the island since the state began tracking the pandemic in late February. Hawai‘i’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 7,691

Hawai‘i: 364

Maui: 335

Kaua‘i: 57

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 25

To date, 508 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 70 have died. A total of 2,578 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. More than 5,800 cases of the virus remain active statewide.