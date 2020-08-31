August 31, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 8 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East wind around 9 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 69. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Looking Ahead