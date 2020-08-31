August 31, 2020 Weather Forecast

August 31, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 31, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated August 31, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 8 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East wind around 9 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 69. East wind 3 to 5 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov