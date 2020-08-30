Fire Hydrant Flow Tests Scheduled for Area in North Kona

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting fire hydrant flow tests in North Kona that will affect customers in various areas.

The tests will take place on Sept. 8. The first will be conducted along Kalawa Street from 10-11 p.m. A second test will be conducted along Alahou Street between 11 p.m. and midnight.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Customers in the following areas will be impacted during the tests: Kalawa Street between Henry and Alakai Streets; between Kuakini Highway and Lamaokeola Street, including Alahou, Ala Onaona, Kalani Streets, Alanoe Place, including all side roads and lanes.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Should customers experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, call Darren Okimoto, District Supervisor, at 808-322-0600.