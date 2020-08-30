August 30, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Very windy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east wind 28 to 33 mph decreasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

