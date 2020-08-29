Work Set to Start on Ainaloa Roundabout Project

Work for the Ainaloa Roundabout project is set to begin next week, Hawai‘i Department of Transporation announced on Friday.

As a result of the work, a temporary traffic pattern shift is scheduled on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Highway 130) and Ainaloa Boulevard starting Aug. 31.

The traffic pattern shift will use physical barriers to direct traffic around the work zone. This will facilitate the safe construction of the roundabout while allowing both lanes to remain open.

Electronic message boards have been posted on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road approaching the work zone to notify motorists of the change in lane configuration. Motorists are asked to drive with caution through the area and observe the 35-mph construction speed limit.

The Ainaloa Roundabout is anticipated to be completed in early 2021, weather permitting.