Teenaged Boy Rescued After Fall into Ocean at Onomea Bay

A 14-year-old was rescued from Hilo waters on Saturday after falling into the ocean at Onomea Bay.

Hawai‘i Fire Department received the initial call of the incident at approximately 12:44 p.m. Eighteen personnel responded to the scene, where they found bystanders attempting to assist the semi-conscious teen who accidentally fell into the water.

“The victim and two bystanders were in the water, wedged in a crack at the bottom of the rocky embankment in order to find protection from the waves,” according to an HFD press release put out Saturday afternoon.

Bystanders told rescue crews the victim fell into the water and was submerged for a time in the nearshore rocky surf zone.

The bystanders who entered the water helped the boy back to a steep access point along the shoreline embankment.

HFD Rescue and Fire-EMS personnel worked to extricate the patient up the low cliff, which was 1,600 feet away from the Onomea Bay Trail, then carry him out to the medic.

The patient was treated at the scene then taken to Hilo Medical Center. No other injuries were reported during the incident.